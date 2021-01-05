Keep Looking Up: 20 years of astronomy in Nebraska

20 years of astronomy in Nebraska
Pastor Gary Fugman
It is amazing to see how your life has been called to serve people through the years. It is the same with the life of a volunteer organization. Twenty years ago, early in the 21st century, people and possibilities came together to become what would grow into Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC). And the joy of observing the night sky from northeast Nebraska continues to grow!
All are invited to NENAC Friday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at the Lyons Library and Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at 1506 Riverview Drive in Decatur. There the beginnings and growth of “20 Years of Astronomy in Nebraska” will be warmly related by NENAC members. You will see past and present opportunities for our school students and our communities. You will view images and articles with pictures that chronicle the formation and growth of NENAC, it’s members and the public we have served and will serve in the future.
Then, the January night sky will be seen with computer images and free January star charts will be given and explained. And, weather permitting, Friday at 8 p.m., we will travel three miles south to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to observe Mars and deep sky objects with the 12.5” diameter telescope. Saturday we will observe through the 17.5” diameter telescope on the south side of Decatur. You are encouraged to bring your telescope or binoculars to observe at NENAC. Please dress warmly as winter temperatures drop quickly after sunset.
For more information on this 20 year perspective and future NENAC presentations, call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 or search “NENACstars” and Keep Looking Up!
Questions to Consider:
1) What attracts people, you, to look into the night sky?
2) What are some of the discoveries in astronomy you have heard about in the past 20 years?