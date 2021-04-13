Keep Looking Up: Galaxies galore!

Every spring our Earth revolves around our Sun to where at night we look out of our Milky Way Galaxy to more distant galaxies in the universe. A hundred years ago no one knew exactly what these faith, fuzzy objects were. They came in all shapes, sizes and brightness’s. At that time the questions were asked, “Were they within our Milky Way Galaxy, or were they far away, and if so, how far away were these faint, fuzzy objects?
People of all ages are invited to Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) Friday, April 16 at 8 p.m., at the Lyons Library and Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m., at 1506 Riverview Drive in Decatur. At these astronomical discussions Pastor Gary Fugman will bring to light research about “Galaxies Galore!”. Edwin Hubble is a key astronomer in what we know about galaxies. Hubble’s findings will be shown. Galaxy groupings will be discussed. How so many galaxies show us the far limits of our universe will be explained. Free April star charts will be given and images taken here in Nebraska will show charted galaxies.
Then, weather permitting, on Friday at 9 p.m., we will travel three miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to view springtime galaxies and other Milky Way objects through large astronomical telescopes. On Saturday we will go to the south side of Decatur to observe through the Fugman 17.5” diameter telescope. You are invited to bring your telescope or binoculars to see how galaxies appear in your scopes.
For more information on this and future NENAC presentations, search “NENAC stars” or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953, and Keep Looking Up!