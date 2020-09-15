Whenever a planet outside of the Earth’s orbit is passed by Earth on our inside orbit, astronomers call this “opposition”. The outer planet from our point of view is directly opposite the Sun. When the Sun sets in the west, the outer planet rises in the east. Opposition is the position Mars is in here in late September and early October. Specifically, our Earth and the planet Mars will be closest on Tuesday, Oct. 6. And this will be the closest we will be to Mars until 2035!
People of all ages are invited to Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Lyons Library and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. at 1506 Riverview Drive in Decatur. There, Pastor Gary Fugman will discuss Mar’s close approach to Earth this fall. See how the brightness of Mars will increase to your eyes as Mars rises in the southeast after sunset. See how the apparent diameter of Mars will increase as seen in small to large telescope with dark and bright surface features and the south polar cap being seen at higher magnifications. Free September star charts will be given and explained at the NENAC meetings. Then, weather permitting Friday, we will travel 3 miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to observe Mars, other planets and deep sky objects through large astronomical telescopes. Saturday we will observe through the 17.5” diameter telescope on the south side of Decatur. You are encouraged to bring your telescope or binoculars to NENAC as well.
For more information on this and future NENAC presentations, call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 or search “NENACstars” and Keep Looking Up!
Questions for Consideration:
1) How likely do you think it is that humans will eventually “terraform” Mars?
2) Is there evidence for water on Mars? If there is water on Mars, why is that important to humans and the exploration of Mars?