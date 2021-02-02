Keep Looking Up: See winter’s bright, colorful stars this weekend!

When we look into the January night sky, we are stuck by the number of bright, colorful stars. Out of the 25 brightest stars in the sky seen from Earth, north or south, eight of the brightest stars are seen in our January night sky. Not only that, but the colors and sizes of these stars vary widely and add to the interesting story behind each star.
People young and old are invited to Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Lyons Library and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at 1506 Riverview Drive in Decatur. At these meetings Pastor Gary Fugman will discuss the formation, the lives and the placement in the January night sky of the stars Sirius, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Pollux and Castor. Images of these bright, colorful stars will be displayed. Free January star charts including these eight bright stars will be given and explained. Then, weather permitting, Friday we will travel three miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to view bright, colorful stars, the planet Mars and other deep sky objects through the Fugman 12.5” diameter telescope.
Saturday, weather permitting, we will view through the Fugman 17.5” diameter telescope on the south side of Decatur. You are encouraged to bring your telescope or binoculars to view the stars. Please dress warmly as temperatures drop quickly after sunset.
For more information on this and future NENAC programs, search “NENAC stars” or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 and Keep Looking Up!