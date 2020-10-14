I love “Toy Story” movies where the rocket man doll Buzz Lightyear shouts, “To infinity and beyond!”
Think about it. There is real evidence that one of the big three galaxies in our local group of galaxies, the Andromeda Galaxy, is 2.5 million light years distant. That means light from that galaxy traveling at 186,000 miles per second, 7 times around the Earth in 1 second, takes 2.5 million years to get from there to here. And we call this galaxy local? Well, Buzz, the Andromeda Galaxy might as well be at infinity from us in our space travel plans!
People of all ages are invited to Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) Friday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m., at the Lyons Library and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m., at 1506 Riverview Drive in Decatur. There Pastor Gary Fugman will discuss the measure of the distance to the Andromeda Galaxy, the Triangulum Galaxy and galaxies “beyond”. The structures of these and our Milky Way Galaxy will be shown. Then free October star charts will be given and explained. Weather permitting, Friday at 9 p.m., we will travel three miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence and Saturday at 9 p.m., to the Fugman Observatory south of Decatur. There we will observe the Andromeda Galaxy and other galaxies through large astronomical telescopes. The planets Jupiter, Saturn and “nearby” Mars will be studied. You are encouraged to bring your binoculars and telescope to NENAC.
For more information on this and future NENAC presentations, call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 or search “NENACstars” and Keep Looking Up!
Questions for consideration:
1) Why can’t we determine distances to galaxies using geometry like we do for stars?
2) What does the equal distribution of other galaxies in all directions mean for our place in the universe?