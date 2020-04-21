“Beauty and the beast...in tonight’s evening sky!”
Venus, the Roman goddess of beauty and love and second planet from the Sun, is now a real beauty in our western sky after sunset. Venus moves closer to the Earth in April brightening in appearance and becoming a larger crescent shape in your binoculars. You can’t miss it. Go out and look with just your eyes or your binoculars the next clear evening. April 2020 is the best time to see Venus from Earth in the next eight years! Leo the Lion, king of the beasts and the mane (HA!) constellation of spring just below the overturned Big Dipper, is now holding his amazing collection of far away galaxies for us to see. From Leo’s beating heart, the star Regulus, to the king’s flipping tail, Denebola, you can see dozens of regal galaxies beyond our Milky Way galaxy with a telescope.
Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) invites you to special, safe distance, observing sessions this week, weather permitting. Instead of first meeting at the Lyons Library and Decatur Sears Center, Friday, April 24 at 9 p.m., we invite you to meet at the Cory and Tracie Martin residence three miles south of Lyons 1597 Hwy 77 on the east side of the road. There you will use large astronomical telescopes to view crescent Venus and amazing galaxies in Leo. Saturday, April 25 at 9 p.m., we invite you to meet at Fugman Observatory on 14th Street on the south side of Decatur to observe Venus and Leo galaxies from a safe distance...about 30 million miles and 40 million light years. Really, you are able to stay 6’ apart waiting to look into the telescopes Friday and Saturday! You are encouraged to bring your binoculars and telescopes to NENAC to view the night sky as free star charts will be given and explained throughout the evenings.
For more information on this and future NENAC activities call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 or google “NENACstars” and Keep Looking Up!