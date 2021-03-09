 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep Looking Up

Keep Looking Up

  • 1 min to read
Keep Looking Up

Young guests view the night sky at a March star party at the West Point NE public library hosted by NENAC. The library owns this 10” diameter telescope and a 4” telescope you can check out to use at home.

 Photo courtesy Gary Fugman

Reasons for the season...In the stars

After a frosty, frigid February, we are now in a marvelously mild March. That is something to get excited about! But what causes the seasons we enjoy here on Earth? Seasons do not occur because of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. The stars above us at night and their relationship to the path of the Sun in our daytime sky play an important role in explaining why February was frigid and March is mild.

People of all ages are invited to Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) Friday, March 12, 8 p.m., at the Lyons Library and Saturday, March 13, 8 p.m., at 1506 Riverview Drive in Decatur. There Pastor Gary Fugman will discuss “Reasons for the Seasons...In the Stars!” Earth’s equinoxes, solstices and procession will be described and explained. The relationship of the stars for each season will be shown. Then, March star charts will be freely given and explained.

Weather permitting Friday we travel three miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to view spring constellations and observe deep sky objects through a 12.5” diameter telescope. Saturday we will view constellations and observe deep sky objects through a 17.5” diameter telescope on the south side of Decatur. You are invited to bring your telescope or binoculars to NENAC observing sessions. For more information on this and future NENAC presentations please call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 or search “NENAC stars” and Keep Looking Up!

Questions to Consider:

1) What does the Earth’s axis of rotation have to do with the coming of spring?

2) What is an argument against Earth’s changing distance from the Sun as the cause for our seasons?

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burt County 4-H week
Lifestyles

Burt County 4-H week

  • 1 min to read

Make plans now to get your “green on” for Burt County 4-H Week, March 7-13! 4-H members can promote 4-H by wearing their 4-H t-shirts, taking …

Lois Wachter
Lifestyles

Lois Wachter

  • 1 min to read

Funeral services for Lois Wachter were held Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, at PassageWay church in Blair. The 78-year-old Blair woman went to be with …

Lifestyles

Chatt Center Weekly

  • 1 min to read

Hi everyone. What wonderful weather we are having. So good to see the sunshine. Get out and get some fresh air if you get the chance. Just don…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News