Reasons for the season...In the stars
After a frosty, frigid February, we are now in a marvelously mild March. That is something to get excited about! But what causes the seasons we enjoy here on Earth? Seasons do not occur because of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. The stars above us at night and their relationship to the path of the Sun in our daytime sky play an important role in explaining why February was frigid and March is mild.
People of all ages are invited to Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) Friday, March 12, 8 p.m., at the Lyons Library and Saturday, March 13, 8 p.m., at 1506 Riverview Drive in Decatur. There Pastor Gary Fugman will discuss “Reasons for the Seasons...In the Stars!” Earth’s equinoxes, solstices and procession will be described and explained. The relationship of the stars for each season will be shown. Then, March star charts will be freely given and explained.
Weather permitting Friday we travel three miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to view spring constellations and observe deep sky objects through a 12.5” diameter telescope. Saturday we will view constellations and observe deep sky objects through a 17.5” diameter telescope on the south side of Decatur. You are invited to bring your telescope or binoculars to NENAC observing sessions. For more information on this and future NENAC presentations please call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 or search “NENAC stars” and Keep Looking Up!
Questions to Consider:
1) What does the Earth’s axis of rotation have to do with the coming of spring?
2) What is an argument against Earth’s changing distance from the Sun as the cause for our seasons?