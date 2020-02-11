It’s that time of year again and the Lee Valley Auction is set for Thursday, Feb. 20. This auction concession stand is a GREAT fundraiser for the 4-H program and your 4-H Club can get involved even if you’re not a big club! We need workers to make sandwiches, pour drinks, etc. throughout the day during the auction.
4-H workers will sign in with their name, 4-H Club and time they arrived and sign out when they leave. All the profits will be split up according to how many hours were worked for a particular 4-H Club.
However, we need to know how many people are able to work, so please give the Burt County Extension office a call at 402-374-2929 if you can volunteer that day.
Serving/prep times run from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Help your 4-H club by volunteering to help at this fundraiser.