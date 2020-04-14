Everyone’s life have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities that used to be simple, like picking up the latest bestseller from your local library, are now a little more complicated. But the staff at Tekamah Public Library is working hard to keep people connected with the materials they love.
The library is closed to the public until further notice, however, we are offering a pick-up service. You can contact the library to request books, movies and audiobooks, then arrange a time to pick them up. We are also giving out lists of our newest books and complimentary bookmarks. The best time to call is Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also e-mail a request at any time. Our phone number is 402-374-2453. E-mail is teklibdirector @gmail.com
We also can deliver materials to those who are housebound or individuals who don’t want to leave their home at this time. Please don’t hesitate to ask for assistance!
Our card catalog is completely digitized and accessible online at https://tekamah-herman.follettdestiny.com. Do not type in the old fashioned “www dot” or the website will not load. You can browse our collection anytime from the comfort of your own home. If you have any trouble searching the catalog or have questions on how to use it, please contact us.
OverDrive is another option. It is a virtual library you can access through any smart device, like your phone or tablet. You can enjoy 26,000 titles through this service for free. All you need is to do is download either the OverDrive or Libby app, then enter your library card number and the password. Please call us so we can give you this info and also answer any questions you may have about getting started with OverDrive. It is very easy to use!
We understand that using new technology like OverDrive or the online card catalog can seem intimidating, so we are here to help you. There are no “stupid questions” here at the library.
We are navigating uncharted territory during this difficult time and are asking the public for patience. If you have any questions, concerns or suggestions please contact the Library Director Megan Tomasiewicz. The library is here to serve you!
If you don’t already have a library card, we are allowing new patrons to sign up over the phone. Contact us and we will get you set up. It is free.