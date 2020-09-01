Lied Tekamah Public Library is embarking on one of its major fundraisers.
The library’s annual book sale starts Sept. 1 and runs for the entire month. A wide variety of books for children, teens and adults. The library also has movies for sale.
Proceeds from the book sale benefit the library.
Pop tabs collected
The library also is accepting pull tabs collected from most canned products—such as pop, soup cans or pet food—to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Tabs dropped off at the library through Labor Day will be included in this year’s donation.