Tekamah Public Library is no stranger to the many changes the world has had to make for COVID-19. The Summer Reading Program is still happening, but with a different format. We wanted to make participation as safe and “low contact” as possible, but also fun.
Starting this year, people of all ages can participate. Everyone from infants to adults are welcome to join us in logging reading minutes and winning prizes.
We are using the program Reader Zone to log our minutes. It is a user-friendly app and Web site. Reader Zone graciously gave Nebraska libraries free access to help with COVID-19 challenges this summer. Once a participant is signed up for our reading program, they are given more information on how to get started with Reader Zone.
Reading minutes can be logged with a timer or added to Reader Zone manually. Pre-K to 4th grade is asked to read 15 minutes a day. Fifth to 12th grade is asked to read 30 minutes a day. Adults are asked to read 60 minutes a day. This is only a goal, not a requirement.
Readers who log at least 500 minutes by Aug. 1 are eligible to win one of three Kindle Fire tablets. These neat prizes were donated by the Tekamah Public Library Foundation.
The Summer Reading Program kicked off June 1, but participants can still join any time. The sign-up form is pinned to the top of our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tekamahlibrary. If you don’t use Facebook, give us a call and we can get you signed up.
Other fun things we have planned include drawings for prizes, take-home craft kits for kids, and weekly activity packets that include coloring sheets.
Our main method of communication right now is Facebook, so be sure to follow us there for updates.