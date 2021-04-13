Lied Tekamah Public Library: What’s new at the library?

Where did March go? It is once again time for new books at Tekamah Public Library. We are always adding fresh reads to our collection, and we put them out the first of the month.
An exciting title this month is “Win” by Harlan Coben. According to the publisher, “A dead man’s secrets fall into the hands of a vigilante antihero—drawing him down a dangerous road.”
This book currently sits in a top spot on the New York Times Bestseller List. Coben has proven popular at the library and we are sure patrons will be eager to read his latest thriller.
Also new this month is “Later,” the newest book by master of horror and suspense Stephen King. “The son of a struggling single mother, Jamie Conklin just wants an ordinary childhood. But Jamie is no ordinary child. Born with an unnatural ability his mom urges him to keep secret, Jamie can see what no one else can see and learn what no one else can learn. But the cost of using this ability is higher than Jamie can imagine—as he discovers when an NYPD detective draws him into the pursuit of a killer who has threatened to strike from beyond the grave,” according to a synopsis from the publisher.
A new series we have started purchasing is “The Saxon Stories” by Bernard Cornwell. These historical novels follow protagonist Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who is a dispossessed Saxon lord raised by Danes. Taking place in 9th and 10th centuries, Uhtred and Alfred the Great fight against hordes of Vikings and work to bring about the unified country we know today as England. There are currently thirteen books in the series and we have purchased the first five to see how they do with our patrons. The books have also been adapted into a wonderful, underrated series on Netflix called “The Last Kingdom.”
New in fiction: “Carnegie’s Maid,” by Marie Benedict; “Every Last Fear,” by Alex Finlay; “The Girls Are So Nice Here,” by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn; “Sunflower Sisters,” by Martha Hall Kelly; “The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner; “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn; and “We Begin at the End,” by Chris Whitaker.
New in non-fiction: “Jim Henson,” by Brian Ray Jones; “Spearhead,” by Adam Makos; “Greenlights,” by Matthew McConaughey; “Walk in My Combat Boots,” by James Patterson; “The Babysitter,” by Liza Rodman; “The Bigamist,” and “The Psychopath,” by Mary Turner Thompson.
New movies this month are “News of the World,” a comedy/drama starring Tom Hanks.