Something new all the time at Lied Tekamah Public Library
Did you know that Tekamah Public Library gets new books every month? We are always adding fresh reads to our collection, and we put them out the first of the month.
An exciting title this month is “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II,” by James J. Kimble. This book has been chosen for the 2021 One Book One Nebraska reading challenge, a program that encourages all Nebraskans to read and discuss one book that is chosen for its focus on Nebraska.
According to the One Book One Nebraska Web site, Prairie Forge “takes readers across the entire state of Nebraska during the scrap metal drive early in America’s involvement in World War II. When Henry Doorly initially developed a plan to urge citizens to donate scrap metal to help with arms production, he had no idea that his plan would expand from Omaha to the entire state and then be used as a model for a national scrap drive.”
This will prove to be a fascinating title, and its involvement with One Book One Nebraska means there will hopefully be widespread interest. If non-fiction isn’t your style, we also have new fiction to browse.
New York Times bestselling author C.J. Box has proven popular here at the library, and the next installment in his Joe Pickett series will be available soon after the March 2 release date. This series of over 20 books follows Joe Pickett, a Wyoming game warden who becomes an unlikely hero. According to the author’s website, “Pickett must accompany a Silicon Valley CEO on a hunting trip—but soon learns that he himself may be the hunted,” in the new book titled, “Dark Sky.”
We are adding other New York Times bestsellers to our collection as well.
“The Sanatorium,” by Sarah Pearce sounds like a good, spooky mystery. From the New York Times Web site: “Elin Warner must find her estranged brother’s fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.”
It has spent two weeks on the bestseller list so far.
“Faithless in Death,” by J.D. Robb is the 52nd installment in the popular In Death series. This book sees heroine Eve Dallas investigate the murder of a sculptor in New York City’s West Village.
Also new in fiction: “The Paris Library,” by Janet Skeslien Charles, “Good Neighbors,” by Sarah Langan, “Serpentine,” by Jonathan Kellerman, “The Vineyard at Painted Moon,” by Susan Mallery, “Still Me,” by Jojo Moynes, “The Witch’s Heart,” by Genevieve Gornichec, “The Survivors,” by Jane Harper and “Girl A ,”by Abigail Dean.
New in non-fiction: “The Ratline: The Exalted Life and Mysterious Death of a Nazi Fugitive,” by Philippe Sands and “Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead,” by Brené Brown.
We also try to get at least three new movies on DVD each month, but this is becoming more of a challenge as entertainment migrates to online streaming services. While our movies may not always be “new” releases, they are new to our collection. We also have a small collection of TV series. Recent additions include Season 3 of the popular royal drama “The Crown,” and Seasons 1 through 5 of “Vikings.”