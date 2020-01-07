Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be holding a Living Well with Diabetes workshop series at Lied Tekamah Public Library. There is no cost for the six-week class but pre-registration is required.
The series is designed for adults living with or caring for someone with diabetes. It begins Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, and runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The class will meet once a week for six weeks. Participants will learn to manage living with Type 2 diabetes. Topics covered will include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes; exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating; medication; and working more effectively with health care providers.
This program has been proven effective for both individuals living with diabetes or caring for someone with diabetes, a department spokesman said.
Registration can be made online at the department’s Web site www.elvphd.org; or by calling the department at 402-529-2233.