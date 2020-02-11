The 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season is under way. Girl Scout troops in Tekamah and Lyons will have Caramel deLites, Girl Scout S’mores, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread and, of course, the ever-popular Thin Mints available for purchase by those needing a fix.
Also on the list are Lemonades and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chips. Making its last appearance before retirement is the Thanks-A-Lot cookie.
“This is our third season selling cookies since the new troop started in Tekamah,” said Tekamah-Herman Girl Scout Troop 58172 Leader Susanne DeLisle. “Last year we sold a total of 2,604 boxes. Our goal this year is 3,400.”
One change for 2020 is new packaging. This will feature updated images that depict Girl Scouts enjoying activities from camping to canoeing, exploring space science and working to improve their communities. According to the Girls Scouts of America Web site, the packages will contain the same size and same number of cookies.
The program aims to teach girls about entrepreneurship, money management, public speaking, decision making and leadership. GSA states that 100 percent of the revenue stays local.
“Troop proceeds go toward activities, snacks and badges earned at meetings since we don’t have dues,” DeLisle said. “We also like to have at least one big activity each year for all the girls to enjoy. Last year, we had a swim party at the city pool.”
It’s not too late for girls to join the local troop. Meetings are held every other Monday at the public library after school. If girls are interested in attending a meeting, they are invited to come with their friends. Financial aid is available for memberships.
Parents with questions about scouting can contact Rheanna Hayes at 402-307-0638 for more information. Cookie questions can be directed to Delisle at 402-612-0302.
Tekamah-Herman Girl Scout Troop 58172 members are: Kendall Bowland, Kambell Bowland, Miley Dougherty, Zoe Ackerman, Teagan Mills, Gracey Peterson, Morgan Edwards, Haylee Rempe, Joslyn Mossberger, Marley Hanger, Sayla Altemose and Sophie Vosik. Cookies are sold through March 15.
Cookie Booths will be held on the following dates
from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Saturday, Feb. 15 at Save More Market in Tekamah
Saturday, Feb. 22 at Buddies Mini Mart in Tekamah
Saturday, Feb. 29 at Save More Market in Tekamah
Saturday, March 7 at Buddies Mini Mart in Tekamah
Saturday, March 14 at Save More Market in Tekamah