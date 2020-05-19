Master’s Hand in Tekamah is one of two Nebraska small businesses nominated for a national initiative.
The Tekamah company, and j Boutique in Hickman, were nominated by the Nebraska Retail Federation for the Small Business Spotlight initiative, a joint effort of the National Retail Federation Foundation and The Qurate Retail Group. Its purpose is to share the stories of American small businesses during the unprecedented market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two Nebraska retailers are among only 20 small businesses selected nationwide.
In a multi-faceted approach, they will receive national attention through the QVC and HSN TV shopping networks, online, and social platforms aimed at telling the story and history of small “mom and pop” businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, and how important they are to the local economy.
Each will be featured in:
• 4-minute live segments during the week starting May 11 on QVC and HSN main channels; these hits will be used to create a collection on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
• A 30-second promotional video for QVC and HSN main channels and .com landing pages.
• A Small Business Spotlight show each Saturday starting May 16 through June 6 on QVC3.
• Content hub for the Small Business Spotlight on .com landing pages on QVC and HSN.
• Dedicated feed posts across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; and host social support throughout the campaign.
• Zulily donated paid ad space driving to Q/H .com landing pages, an e-mail banner each Saturday during the campaign and Facebook posts.
Master’s Hand will be highlighted on May 27 on QVC at 12 noon and 9 p.m. and on HSN at 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Master’s Hand owner Susie Robison said the 20 small businesses, including hers, will be given access to production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to share their stories.
In addition, later this spring/summer, each business can tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on solving a business problem related to COVID-19 through a newly formed virtual mentoring initiative. “We are so excited to utilize these amazing people and their willingness to help mentor us for a short time in order to make our business better,” Robison said. “In short, we are extremely honored to be included in this group of small businesses and we are excited to see how the next couple of months go.”