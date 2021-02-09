Funeral services for Lois Wachter were held Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, at PassageWay church in Blair. The 78-year-old Blair woman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Crowell Memorial Home. Burial was in Herman Cemetery.
Lois Margaret was born in Oakland on June 14, 1942, to Harold and Irene Voskamp. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1959 then continued her education for one year at Midland Lutheran College. She met Tom Wachter at a dance in Beemer and the couple were married in 1962. Lois worked for Mutual of Omaha for several years and retired from there in 1996 after a terrible car accident made it so she could no longer work.
Lois is survived by her daughter Terri Beck, sons: Scott (Helen) Wachter and Todd (Stacy) Wachter, all of Blair; 13 grandchildren; sister Kathy Voskamp, aunt Reanne Forsberg and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; parents Harold and Irene Voskamp; in-laws Jack and Lorraine Wachter and brother Harold Dean Voskamp.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.