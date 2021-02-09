 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lois Wachter

Lois Wachter

  • 1 min to read
Lois Wachter

Lois Wachter

Funeral services for Lois Wachter were held Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, at PassageWay church in Blair. The 78-year-old Blair woman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Crowell Memorial Home. Burial was in Herman Cemetery.

Lois Margaret was born in Oakland on June 14, 1942, to Harold and Irene Voskamp. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1959 then continued her education for one year at Midland Lutheran College. She met Tom Wachter at a dance in Beemer and the couple were married in 1962. Lois worked for Mutual of Omaha for several years and retired from there in 1996 after a terrible car accident made it so she could no longer work.

Lois is survived by her daughter Terri Beck, sons: Scott (Helen) Wachter and Todd (Stacy) Wachter, all of Blair; 13 grandchildren; sister Kathy Voskamp, aunt Reanne Forsberg and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; parents Harold and Irene Voskamp; in-laws Jack and Lorraine Wachter and brother Harold Dean Voskamp.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Chatt Center Weekly

  • 1 min to read

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. Haven’t seen snow like that for a long time. I liked it, but I know a lot of you don’t.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News