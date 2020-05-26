Unfortunately, scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to try to steal your Medicare Number, personal information, and money. And they’re using robocalls, social media posts, and emails to do it.
Remember, if anyone reaches out to get your Medicare Number or personal information in exchange for something, you can bet it’s a scam.
Here are recent Coronavirus scams to watch for:
• Robocalls offering you respiratory masks they’ll never send
• Social media posts fraudulently seeking donations for non-existent charities, or claiming to give you stimulus funds if you enter your bank account information
• Fake testing kits, cures, “immunity” pills, and offers for protective equipment. Click on the link below for more tips to prevent fraud
Sample Complaints
• Here are some complaints received around the country regarding different scams, fraud. Personally Identifying information has been removed to keep them confidential:
• A Medicare beneficiary reported she got an unsolicited call about a COVID “special virus kit.” The caller had her name and address, but asked her to confirm her DOB and Medicare number, which she did. The caller stated the kit contained a mask and gloves because seniors need them, but then mentioned her medical record history of back pain and offered a back brace as well. The box with back brace came two weeks later, but did not contain COVID supplies.
• A Medicare beneficiary reported she received a call from a 423 area code number that offered to send her information on COVID. They asked her for her personal information, including date of birth, address, and Medicare number. She hung up, but then called the number back and they then began asking about any pain and stated she could get free braces.
• An SMP program director received a spam email about COVID-19 supplier in China. The company offered to sell them personal protective equipment, infrared thermometers, and other necessary medical supplies and provided a number to contact.
• There continues to be significant reports regarding telemarketers and cyber criminals who contact beneficiaries through unsolicited calls and emails regarding COVID testing, treatment, cures, vaccines, and supplies.
And ALWAYS keep you guard up!