In the past I’ve complained about the busy Medicare season, especially this year when there were so many changes to the Medicare plan finder. Linda Bisanz (my Medicare sidekick) and I worked together nearly every day during Medicare Open Enrollment.
In order to compare Medicare Prescription Drug plans for our clients we also needed to create a My Medicare account for each person. To complete the account our clients had to answer one of seven possible “secret questions” in case they ever wanted to change the password or whatever.
Lots of people chose the “In what city did you meet your spouse?” question. After they gave their answer and it was typed into the computer, Linda and I usually asked for further details. We just didn’t let it sit that they met in a certain town, we wanted to know how. Because of our curiosity we got some wonderful sweetheart stories we’d like to share during this sweetheart season.
It was amazing how many blind dates ended up as forever matches. I guess that was the precursor of the online dating apps! In the case of Harry and Linda Bisanz, Harry called Linda for a blind date on the recommendation of a 5 year old. Harry asked a friend if he knew any nice women. The friend replied “My son really likes his Head Start teacher” so Harry called her and the rest is 40 years of history.
When the answer to the “where did you meet” question was Bertha or Arlington it usually involved the dance halls there. Often the couple could even tell us what band played that night.
One husband admitted he was first attracted to his future wife when he noticed the big wheels on her car (which had been a police car.)
Another husband confessed he crashed a co-worker’s wedding reception and met his future wife there that night.
We heard about a lot of high school sweethearts, but the ones who topped the list were 11 years apart in age…but they were both teachers!
Then there was the grocery store carryout boy flirting with the daughter of a customer. He asked “Hey, what are we doing tonight?” She didn’t hear the word “we” and answered “Going to bed.” After being married over 50 years he hasn’t let her forget how she answered his question!
While bartending at the local college hangout, Dean Chase of Tekamah met his future wife Barb. She came in with a girl Dean knew, but he didn’t know the other cute gal. The girls sat down at a table and Barb gave him a big wink. He turned to his buddy and said “Watch this!” He went over to get their order and came back not only with their drink order, but her phone number. When he called her house, she wasn’t home, but her mother said she was at the movie theatre and he could meet her there in 10 minutes. He went to the theatre and picked her up and that was their first date. Dean confessed his marriage proposal didn’t go like he had planned. He had accidently backed into a steep ditch and they were stuck. He was fumbling around trying to find the engagement ring box and making small talk. Barb thought he was going to break up with her but instead he proposed. They’ve been married 50 years.
A particularly touching story came from Alvin and Hazel Salestrom of Tekamah. Hazel went with a girlfriend to the Tek Annual celebration in Tekamah which included a carnival. Hazel and her girlfriend braved riding the octopus. After boarding the ride her friend felt nauseous. Hazel didn’t want her billfold to be vomited on so she tossed it out to a really cute guy standing nearby and yelled “Catch it and stay there!” She said that cute guy did catch it and is still listening to her after nearly 68 years of marriage. They met when she was 12 and Alvin was 13 and ready to start high school. They were too young to drive a car so he came into town on his little Ford tractor and together they cruised the bricks. What a special and touching story to end this Medicare and sweetheart message.
We appreciate getting permission to share the personalized stories and can’t wait to hear more next year.
I hope you have a happy Valentine’s Day and by the way, ask your family members how and where they met…it’s a great conversation starter!