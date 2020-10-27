If you grew up in the 1970’s like I did – the song “Taking Care of Business” by Bachman Turner Overdrive was a memorable one. Maybe even more so for me as I was a 4-H camp counselor one summer and we taught the campers a line dance to it! (Don’t ask me to dance it because it’s not that great, but the kids loved it!)
As I’m working with the Medicare prescription drug and health plan comparisons the song lyrics appropriately come back to me. If you recall, they go:
“And I’ll be taking care of business (every day)
Taking care of business (every way)
I’ve been taking care of business (it’s all mine)
Taking care of business and working overtime, work out…”
Linda Bisanz and I are taking care of Medicare business this time of year as we compare each individual’s current prescription drugs to all the Medicare drug and health plans. We will compare your current plan with all the others available to find the best and least expensive plan for 2021. If you haven’t called the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to schedule a telephone comparison (no in person comparisons this year) please call as soon as you can. Appointments are filling up and we don’t want to miss you! December 7th is the final day to make any changes, but we won’t be taking appointments that day as we’ll be finishing up details for other individuals.
Make sure you’re “Taking Care of Business” by comparing your Medicare plans!