Ten years ago five local brass musicians got together to enjoy music making. They formed a standard brass quintet, two trumpets, a French horn, trombone and tuba. Brass quintets have been particularly popular since the forming of the Canadian Brass in 1970 and the body of compositions for this type of musical group continues to expand. So in 2009 the Burt County Brass Quintet formed and played its first Christmas concert as a benefit for the Lyons NE Library. The number of concerts for this popular Eastern Nebraska brass quintet have been expanding ever since.
Now in 2019 the brass quintet “NE-Brass-ka”, formerly the Burt County Brass Quintet, has taken on new members from a wider region with a new name and Christmas concert season following this expansion. New member Jeff, Mount, tuba player, has been a school band director for 31 years, the last 20 years at Blair High School. Also a new member, Ryan Beasley, trumpet player, works as a programmer at TD Ameritrade in Omaha and plays in musicals around the Omaha metro. Returning French horn player, David Rush, is the chaplain at the Blair Crowell Memorial Home and long time player. Sharon Fugman, trombone player, also returns to the Quintet after teaching music in public and private schools in Wisconsin and Iowa. Gary Fugman, trumpet player, is a founding member of the Quintet and has been a high school and college band director and a pastor in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska.
The new brass quintet “NE-Brass-ka” begins its 10th 2019 Christmas concert season Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2;30 p.m., at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair Neb. This afternoon of music will feature exciting arrangements of melodies such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, “I Saw Three Ships”, “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Joy to the World”. You are also invited to “NE-Brass-ka” concerts Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., at the Lyons Library, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., at the Blair Congregational/UCC Church, Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Bancroft Senior Center and Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., at the Oakland Heights Assisted Living Center. The Bancroft Melody Chimers will join “NE-Brass-ka” in Lyons and Bancroft. The Lyons concert is a benefit concert for the library.
“NE-Brass-ka” is available to perform for future events. Please contact any member of “NE-Brass-ka” or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953. Merry Christmas from “NE-Brass-ka”!