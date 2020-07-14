2020 is a unique year and we are so proud of the work 4-H youth have done across the state despite challenging circumstances. The State 4-H Office wants to honor the work our youth have done by providing a platform to highlight their exceptional projects and the valuable learning opportunities they have experienced.
We would like to introduce a Nebraska 4-H Virtual Project Showcase opportunity for all 4-H members across the state! We invite all enrolled youth to submit any 4-H project (static, animal projects, contests, etc.) for showcase with which they have learned a lot from this year or that they are particularly proud of, regardless of the award it received through judging or the ability to have that project judged at the county level.
About the 4-H Virtual Project Showcase:
Any 4-H enrolled youth 4-H ages 8-18 statewide, can submit one project to highlight for their year.
A complete submission will include:
• Name, Age, County, project area they are choosing to highlight
• Description of their project
• 1 photo of their project (no people in the photo)
• Why they chose to highlight that particular project?
• What did they learn from completing their 4-H project(s) in 2020?
How will photos and quotes be used: Photos, along with some quotes, gathered through submission process are tentatively planned to showcase digitally during the 2020 Nebraska State Fair (location TBD), be share on social media, and displayed in the Pick Your Project.
Submissions due: for a chance to be showcased at the Nebraska State Fair, submit by August 10.
To submit a project or to learn more: Visit https://4h.unl.edu/project-showcase
Keep this opportunity in mind as you prepare for the Burt County Fair and take some pictures while your exhibit is at its very best!
