The 2021 Fremont Corn Expo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, according to a press release.
The event, held by the University of Nebraska Extension, has been an annual event since 2004 and is typically held in January at the Christensen Field Event Center in Fremont.
“The expo is free and open to the public throughout the day and creates an environment where social interactions between farmers, exhibitors, speakers, and the local media is essential,” Angi Heller, Nebraska Extension engagement zone coordinator for Dodge and surrounding counties, said in the release. “Creating that type of social environment while prioritizing the safety of our community during COVID-19 would be difficult.”
Another factor leading to the cancellation is four vacancies in Nebraska Extension educator positions in agronomy due to retirements and current budget restrictions.
One of the vacancies is for the position in Dodge and Washington counties that organizes the expo, the release said.
“Planning for a large event that draws 50 agribusiness exhibitors and over 300 local farmers starts in earnest in September each year with signing various contracts and finalizing plans with keynote speakers,” Nathan Mueller, former Nebraska Extension cropping systems educator for Dodge and Washington Counties, now serving Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties, said in the release.
Although the expo will not be held in 2021, the release said that resources, including speaker presentations, are available from past expos at croptechcafe.org/fremontcornexpo.
“Nebraska Extension and our partners, including the Fremont Chamber, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, and the Nebraska Corn Board are dedicated to providing an atmosphere for local farmers and agribusinesses that the Fremont Corn Expo creates in future years,” the release stated.
Nebraska Extension will also continue its 2021 Successful Farmer Series, which will be streamed live and recorded on Friday mornings in January. Information on the series will be posted at lancaster.unl.edu/ag/successfulfarmerseries.