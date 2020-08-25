Just like everything this year, the 2020 Nebraska State Fair won’t look like it usually does when it makes its run Aug. 28-Sept. 7, in Grand Island. Many, many vendors will be missing and activities and displays are moved around a bit, but there will still be a State Fair.
The 4-H shows including livestock, presentations and modeling will be held the first weekend. 4-H exhibits will be showcased, in a much modified format. I didn’t need to borrow an extra vehicle to haul all the exhibits to Grand Island this year.
Anything perishable like 4-H food exhibits or horticulture were to be exhibited virtually. Also any large items were to be virtual exhibits. We took pictures of these exhibits at the Burt County Fair and we will also have 8”x10” photos of them to display in our State Fair booth along with a modest display of actual exhibits. Nothing will be judged in the 4-H Building – it is an exposition only.
Yes, every county will have a booth to display and Burt County will be displaying with Thurston County so if you are looking for our booth you may have to look for Thurston/Burt County as Jennifer Hansen is our 4-H Educator and she covers both counties.
The 4-H exhibits will be located in the Expo building near the livestock barns rather than the far north building like previous years.
4-H livestock shows will take place the first weekend of the fair Aug. 29 and 30 while FFA livestock will show the second weekend, Sept. 5 -7.
4-H Fashion Show will be held, but each model only gets two tickets for their guests so that will not be an open opportunity.
Presentations will be held in the Expo Building or the Raising Nebraska Building so check those out!
There will be some entertainment on the grounds and the Nebraska Game and Parks will have their exhibit open. Go to the Nebraska State Fair Facebook page or online to find more details.
The best news is that the Nebraska State Fair is FREE! There will be no admission charge and there has never been a parking charge on the fairgrounds. If you’re looking for someplace to go with much less crowds, try the Nebraska State Fair.
And good luck to all our 4-H exhibitors!