The 4-H portion of the Nebraska State Fair will be history by the time this is printed, but as always I know our 4-H members will have made us very proud of their efforts. At press time I don’t have any results of any state fair competitions.
On Saturday, Aug. 29 Elisabeth Vogel of Craig represented Burt County in the Premiere Presenter 4-H Presentation Contest with her Chia Seed presentation.
Lily Ann Willing of Tekamah modeled in the Shopping in Style portion of the 4-H Fashion Show while Madison Enstrom of Craig represented Burt County in the clothing construction portion of the Fashion Show on Sunday, Aug. 30. The fashion show was split into three portions so they could control how many models were on stage as well as how many spectators could be in the audience.
Over the weekend, 4-H livestock exhibitors showed their animals in State Fair competition. These 4-H members included Brennan Ahrens, Brylee Ahrens, Brayden Anderson, Linden Anderson, Elise Anderson, Andrew Cone, Jadyn Fleischman, Preslee Hansen, Rylee Hansen, Lyndsey Johnson, Anna Karnopp, Thomas Karnopp, Garrett Klausen, Gracie Klausen, Garret Lindberg, Greta Lindberg, and Jaxon Logan.
Burt County only has one FFA member on the list for their show next weekend and that is Jamie Johnson.
We hope all of our 4-H & FFA members had a successful experience at the 2020 Covid-19 version of the Nebraska State Fair.