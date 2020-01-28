People across Nebraska can fight back against cancer and share hope for those facing the disease by supporting the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days®. The longstanding program, which involves offering daffodils, and now hyacinths, to donors in appreciation for their contributions, is about more than just giving beautiful flowers; it is an opportunity to share the hope for a cancer free world. As the first flower of spring, the daffodil is the American Cancer Society’s symbol of hope.
For a donation of $10, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh-cut daffodils and for a $15 donation they will receive a pot of mini daffodil bulbs or a pot of mini hyacinths bulb. The flowers will arrive the week of March 9, weather permitting.
Dollars raised through Daffodil Days provide the ACS with much-needed funds and advance its mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Anyone wishing to order daffodils, or who would like more information, can contact Becky Anderson at 402-374-2020.
The order deadline is Friday, Feb. 14.