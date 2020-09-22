On Sunday, Sept. 27, Shannon D. Smith will discuss her book “Give Me Eighty Men: Women and the Myth of the Fetterman Fight,” on the grounds of the Neihardt State Historic site in Bancroft.
The 2 p.m. program is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and dress for the weather, since it will be held outside. Masks are encouraged and the grounds are large enough to allow for social distancing. People may bring their own food and drinks, but alcohol is not allowed.
Smith’s book sheds new light on what is commonly known as the Fetterman Massacre. Occurring Dec. 21, 1866, in northeast Wyoming, it was considered the U.S. army’s worst defeat on the Great Plains until the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876.
This presentation marks the beginning of this season’s Sunday at the Museum programs at the Neihardt Center, a popular series of humanities-related events that are free and open to the public.
Currently the executive director of the Wyoming Humanities Council, Smith is from western Nebraska, taught for many years at Oglala Lakota College, and has earned a stellar reputation as a historian and a proponent of the humanities.
“We’re thrilled that someone of Smith’s caliber will be kicking off this season’s programming,” said Marianne Reynolds, director of the Neihardt Foundation, “She’s written a book that will appeal to many of our supporters, who have requested more programs that focus on the history of the Plains Indians.
“For fans of Neihardt’s book “Black Elk Speaks” the historical context of this discussion will be particularly interesting.”
In the book, Smith re-examines what motivated Fetterman to disobey direct orders and lead his men into an ambush, and the aftermath of the battle that placed him at the center of blame (aided in no small part by the first and second wives of the man whose orders Fetterman disobeyed).
“Give Me Eighty Men,” both challenges standard interpretations of this American myth and shows the powerful influence of female writers in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, according to the University of Nebraska Press.
Smith’s talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
The John G. Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft, Nebraska. For more information call 1-888-777-4667 or 402-648-3388 or e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net. Like them on Facebook and visit them at www.neihardtcenter.org. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10-4. The Neihardt Site is a proud affiliate of History Nebraska.