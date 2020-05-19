Turning 65 can be a scary and confusing time. You may be asking questions like: “If I’m still working and have insurance do I need to enroll in Medicare?” “What’s with all this mail I’m getting now?” “What about Social Security?” “What is my full retirement age?”
These are very important questions and you don’t want to pay more than you need to or end up with a penalty for not enrolling in a timely manner.
If you are turning 65 in 2020 and/or are considering going off an employer’s insurance plan in the near future this “New to Medicare” program is designed for you.
The SHIP Program, which is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, provides unbiased information to assist individuals as they reach this important point in their lives.
During this workshop, we will discuss the different parts of the Medicare program, costs, eligibility and much more. There will be time for questions and answers, because any insurance related program always leaves you with questions…especially one as individualized as Medicare. The best news is that I can’t, won’t and don’t try to sell you anything. I work for Nebraska Extension and education is our business. Period.
Anyone is welcome to attend no matter what county or community you live in. Bring along a friend, spouse or neighbor and any mail you’ve received that might be helpful to explain your questions.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic this free program will be delivered via Zoom, which is a free app you can get on your smart phone, tablet or computer. It’s really easy to get on a Zoom program and we’ll email you instructions on how to join the meeting. This free program will be held Thursday, May 21 beginning at 7:00 p.m. I will offer this same program in Fremont hopefully face-to-face at the Nebraska Extension office on September 24th if that fits your plans better.
Please call the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to pre-register with your name and email address so a Zoom invitation can be sent to you.