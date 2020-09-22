Northeast Community College will host two sessions in the coming weeks that will serve as a follow-up to business and community members’ participation in workforce needs assessments of the region. The assessments are part of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Initiative.
The first session will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4-5 p.m., with the second session on Thursday, Oct. 1. Both sessions will be held virtually via Zoom.
“Northeast Community College is dedicated to supporting communities and its workforce, therefore we want to continue the conversation and provide workforce training and support solutions that may fit their needs,” said Kimberly Andersen, youth apprenticeship coordinator at Northeast.
Andersen said the intention of the roundtables is to continue the conversation with businesses across northeast Nebraska on what their workforce needs are and what solutions Northeast can provide to them.
“We really want the conversations to be centered around feedback and insight from the business community and where we can go from here.”
Andersen said the sessions, which are open to the public, will focus on several workforce development solutions, one being the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative which will, in part, provide scholarship dollars to cover tuition and examination fees to eligible individuals who enroll in designated training programs. The average scholarship will be approximately $1,100.
Other topics will cover adult education, apprenticeships, community workforce development, career services, continuing education, corporate training, professional development and GAP assistance. The Community College GAP program aims to anticipate the shortage of skilled workers by offering financial aid to low-income community college students taking non-credit courses in high-need fields.
Northeast Community College is among entities involved in the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Initiative which has been formed to address the outmigration of young people in the region. It is being backed by the Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation. The initiative is designed to pair entrepreneurs with investment capital and students to redesign a workforce that can compete in a knowledge-based economy where the sharing of information is valued more than the means of production.
To register for either of the Northeast Community College Workforce Roundtable Solutions sessions, go online to northeast.edu/workforce-solutions. For more information, contact Anderson at kander61@northeast.edu or call (402) 844-7121.