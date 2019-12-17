Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said last week that payments are now available to eligible producers who lost stored commodities due to natural disaster in 2018 and/or 2019. The On-Farm Storage Loss Program was authorized by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.
Hall said OFSLP provides payments to eligible producers who suffered uncompensated losses of harvested commodities including grains, oilseeds and hay stored in on-farm structures. For producers to receive payment, the losses must be directly related to an eligible disaster event such as floods, tornadoes, snowstorms and wildfires that occurred during 2018 and/or 2019
“To be eligible for OFSLP, the farm storage structure must be located on the farm, not used for commercial storage, and would have, under normal circumstances, maintained the quality of the commodity,” Hall added. “Program payments are made for the loss of the stored commodity and not for the loss of the structure itself.”
According to Hall, common commodities in the area that are eligible for OFSL include corn, grain sorghum, hay (alfalfa and all-hay), oats, soybeans and wheat.
FSA uses a national payment rate per commodity which is based on market or harvest prices. Payments will be calculated using a 75 percent factored FSA payment rate multiplied by the quantity lost while stored.
OFSLP has a payment limitation of $125,000 per entity. Adjusted gross income does not apply to OFSLP and an acreage report is not required for this program.
“Producers that wish to apply for OFSLP, should contact the office soon,” Hall stressed.
Producers who have questions on any FSA Program, are asked to contact the Burt County FSA office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.