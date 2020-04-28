Blaine French, UNL Head Livestock Evaluation Coach and Extension Educator announced with the help of Danielle Dewees (Communication Coordinator/4-H Youth Development), he has started a livestock judging video series for our youth to access online.
He stated “During this unusual time I know that it is extremely difficult for youth to have the opportunity to practice livestock judging and prepare for future contests. This new video series will provide students the chance to evaluate the class, listen to a critique of the class, and hopefully gain some knowledge regarding terminology for their reasons moving forward.”
Each week he plans to add 1 to 3 classes to the series in order for students to enjoy plenty of content. Youth can access these videos at 4h.unl.edu/livestock or 4h.unl.edu/self-paced-videos. Once you get to the website, simply scroll down and you should see the link for the online video series which is located on YouTube.
If anyone has questions about this, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Blaine French at: 402-472-8834.