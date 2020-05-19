My BAD!
As always when you try to list individuals you want to honor, people get missed. This was the case again as I congratulated the 2020 4-H Seniors. I missed listing Nic Glup who is a proud Tekamah-Herman graduate among the 4-H graduates. It’s not like these poor seniors haven’t had a bad enough year, but then I miss someone in this way.
Sorry Nic and congratulations to you and best wishes for the future too!
DNA Envelopes for Nebraska State Fair & On-line Nominations Due June 15
DNA envelopes will be $7.00 per envelope when verified on-line. All breeding nominations will be $2.00 per online entry. Exhibitors will be able to dual nominate an animal as breeding and market if selected and paid for in Show Stock Manager. Families will now receive a receipt that they have entered in a breeding nomination.
Submitting Animal Information into Show Stock Manger Livestock Database
Once again, exhibitors will be responsible for submitting their animal information into the Show Stock Manager Livestock Database prior to the nomination deadlines. Our office will continue to mail in the DNA envelopes. Once the information is in the database and has been validated by the Extension Educator, it will then be available for exhibitors to make State Fair entries.
Any animal entry not in the database or have DNA submitted will not be considered nominated and eligible for State Fair. Please contact Jennifer Hansen at the Thurston County Office (402-385-6041) with any questions.
County Fair Livestock Affidavits (ID Sheets)
We will continue to have livestock exhibitors utilize the livestock affidavits that have been completed in previous years. We would like you to list all project animals on the appropriate affidavit (ID Sheets). This includes those animals that are eligible for State Fair as well as those that are county only. Please complete them and turn them into the Extension Office by the June 15th deadline.
YQCA Training Updates – Deadline Changed to July 15
As much as I have always enjoyed the face-to-face trainings with our 4-H members it will not happen this year because of the COVID-19 issues.
Will there be fairs to show at this year? That remains to be determined. If there happens to be any “virtual” showing of livestock the same requirements must be met as for a live, regular show like the fair. Here is the information to get your certification online. I’m pushing this date back to July 15. This training will cost each 4-H member $12. If this cost is a stumbling block for any family, please contact Mary Loftis, as there may be some other options available since changes are taking place every day!
1. Go to https://yqca.learngrow.io and login to the account.
2. Select the course - We recognize those who have typically utilized the instructor-led training option may be unfamiliar with what users receive with their registration fee for web-based training.
• Each session purchased includes three modules – a knowledge builder, a skills lab, and a quiz.
- The knowledge builder is where content is delivered, the skills lab provides an opportunity to apply the content, and the quiz tests knowledge. To receive a certification, an 80% must be achieved on the 10-question quiz.
-These modules, completed in their entirety, will provide 2-3 hours of an experience for users. The features of the online modules include:
-Characters at each age level to guide youth through the course
-Free navigation within the course so youth can spend as much or as little time on a particular topic based upon their personal needs
-Variety of learning opportunities to accommodate various learning styles and modalities
-Audio button on each slide so youth can listen to audio rather than read the on-screen text
Good luck and again and I’lI miss not getting to know and work with all our livestock members this year!