Since early March, our world has changed. We’ve had to learn and implement in new ways many words and phrases that impact everyone’s lives. The Coronavirus or COVID-19 is the reason and we can’t escape the impact it’s made. Terms such as pandemic, self-quarantine, social distancing, isolation, Zoom, FaceTime, online lessons, sharing space/computers at home, loss of school and community activities, programs, sports, and social opportunities; uncertainty for the future, not to mention the illness itself and testing positive or negative.
The impact this virus has made on the world is undeniable. Businesses, churches and communities are reeling, trying to come up with new ways to stay afloat and be fair to their employees and patrons alike. Take-out, carry-out and curbside delivery have become part of the new normal. On-line options are being offered in every sector. Will our small town businesses and churches survive?
The Burt County Extension Office is not immune to these changes. Since March 23rd University employees have been mandated to work remotely (from home). Although the Burt County Courthouse now has the doors locked, county employees still are working in the offices. (Sharon Wimer is in our office.) To get assistance you need to do your business via telephone or email or call the office to make another arrangements.
Do we like this? No.
Do we have a choice? No.
We choose to socially distance ourselves and our programs for the greater good of slowing the spread of the virus and keeping people healthy.
We don’t know what will happen next and as soon as we think we do, things change. All we can really do is to try and be accepting of this new “normal” and work around it as best we can while taking care of each other. Stay positive, be open to learn new things and new programs and hopefully we’ll all come out better and stronger in the end. Keep this (revised) 4-H Motto in mind with these thoughts: “This is the best we’ve got right now, hopefully it will be much better in the near future!”