As a kick off to the season of Lent, the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Community Church Council is sponsoring a pancake feed on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
Everyone is invited for pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. Cost for the meal is a free will offering.
The tradition of Fat Tuesday (known as Shrove Tuesday in the Church, and Mardi Gras) dates back to the earliest times of Christianity. It is a celebration of the end of Epiphany and occurs the day before Lent begins. As Lent often involved periods of fasting and self-sacrifice, it became a tradition to celebrate with one final feast before entering Lent.
For the four Thursdays in March, the Ministerial Council will be sponsoring afternoon Lenten services.
Area churches invite everyone in the community to bring their lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship and worship. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church. Doors open at 12 noon, service runs from 12:15 to 12:30. The services will be led by Pastor Owen Derrick, of First Presbyterian Church; Pastor Nathaniel King, First Baptist Church; and Pastor Michael McGregor, United Methodist Church.