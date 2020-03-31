The Papio Missouri River NRD is organizing a series of free electronic waste recycling collections for area households and businesses. E-waste will not be accepted from computer or electronics repair/retail businesses. These collections make it easy to reduce, reuse and recycle E-waste. Computers, monitors, printers, office equipment, televisions, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, radios and small electronic devices will be accepted, working or not. E-waste components in these devices contain mercury, lead, arsenic and cadmium which can contaminate soil and water. The Papio Missouri River NRD’s annual collections have recycled more than 166 tons of electronic waste to prevent environmental contamination and conserve landfill space.
These free collections will be held at NRD/USDA service centers in Blair, Tekamah, Dakota City and Walthill. The schedule for these collections is: Tuesday, April 7 in Tekamah and Blair. The Tekamah collection will accept E-waste from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Blair collection will accept E-waste from 3 to 6 p.m. The April 9 collections in Dakota City and Walthill foolow the same schedule. E-waste will only be accepted during the scheduled times and locations, rain or shine. The collections will not accept microwaves or appliances. Midwest Electronic Recovery’s Iowa facility will wipe or shred all computer hard drives and more than 95 percent of the material received during these collections will be recycled.
Funding for these free E-waste collections is provided through the Litter Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Please contact Deb Ward at 402-374-1920, ext. 3 for more information