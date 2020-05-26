PEO is a worldwide philanthropic and educational organization of women for women. PEO members believe that education is fundamental to world peace and understanding. A local chapter, Chapter DC, was organized on March 9, 1925, in the house that is now the main building of the Burt County Museum and continues to this day.
PEO is working locally and internationally to make the world a better place.
Since 1949, International Peace Scholarships have been awarded to women from other countries by PEO. These grants are to study in the US and Canada for graduate degrees with the promise these women who receive grants will return to their home countries and work for societal betterment of their country.
In recent years, the local PEO chapter has supported Tekamah-Herman students by donating winter coats, snow pants, snow boots, gloves, stocking hats, sweatpants, socks, and underwear which Kathy Chatt, in her role as school nurse, has distributed. PEO also donates yearly to the Lied Tekamah Public Library.
Through its Program for Continuing Education, PEO also helps women continue their education.
Established in 1973 the program provides need-based grants to women in the United States and Canada whose education has been interrupted and they find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and their families.
The maximum amount of the one- time grant is $3,000, though lesser amounts might be awarded according to available funds and financial need.
A woman is eligible for recommendation by a local chapter if she:
• Is enrolled in a certification or degree program from an accredited institution;
• Is living and studying in the United States or Canada for the entire course of study;
• Has had at least 24 consecutive months as a non-student sometime in her adult life;
• Is within 18 consecutive months of completing her educational program which, at the conclusion of, will lead to employment or job advancement.
The local chapter is seeking applicants for PCE grants.
More information on the program is available from PEO Chapter DC PCE Chair Lisa Skinner at 402-456-7390.