PEO meeting in person

After a year of no meetings, the P.E.O Chapter in Tekamah has resumed in-person meetings.
P.E.O. is an international, Christian women’s organization doing philanthropic work and supporting educational opportunities for women. New officers have been installed, with Jane Elske serving as president.
Even though meetings were suspended, on Aug. 4, 2020, members helped with the Community Free Lunch Program. The local library was given $20. Suitcases were collected and delivered to be used by foster care children when changing placements, instead of using trash bags.
Additionally, a total of $1,210 was given to PEO projects.
A bouquet of flowers was given to Susan Skinner at their April meeting, honoring her for 50 years of membership. Also at that meeting, the chapter voted to sponsor two local $250 scholarships for high school students wishing to further their education. Parents are urged to encourage their eligible students to apply.