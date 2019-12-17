Burt County Museum was fortunate the weather was perfect for its “Fantasy of Trees” open house on Sunday evening, Nov. 24. Three hundred people crossed our thresholds to see brightly decorated trees and rooms. Our volunteer decorators were definitely inspired by the theme “All Is Bright.”
We have received lots of compliments on the “neon” colors used for the lights and ornaments. We also have traditional and other non-traditional decor and that has caused a pause for a lengthy study of beautiful decorations.
The piano students in the schoolhouse were feeling jitters but, with the calming encouragement of their teachers, felt proud of themselves (and relieved) for having performed in front of a crowd and accomplishing the task. It is a great opportunity for the youngsters to learn self-confidence.
We love having the “kiddos” involved with the museum. Burt County fourth graders made the artwork for the schoolhouse. Both Oakland-Craig classes drew reindeer that are displayed across the top of the blackboard and on some bulletin boards. Lyons-Decatur Northeast students made tealight snowman ornaments which are hanging on the tree and some are displayed on a bulletin board. Mrs. Braniff’s students made light bulb ornaments, and Mrs. Smith’s class made tealight snowman ornaments for the tree.
Tekamah-Herman second- and fourth-grade classes have all toured the museum campus to see the decorations. We always end up in the schoolhouse to discuss favorites and to sing together.
Recently a class from Logan View made the trip to Burt County Museum to see the trees. Ages were 8 to 19, so ending up together in the one-room schoolhouse seemed natural to them. They couldn’t wait to sing Christmas carols, which was a great way to end their visit.
Please know that decorations begin coming down on Jan 2, so don’t miss your chance to see them.
The museum will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, but regular hours resume on the 26th. Hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 5, or by appointment by calling 402-374-1505.