Decades of support for a Center for Rural Affairs program has netted Patty Plugge a prestigious award from the Lyons-based organization.
Plugge, the executive director of Burt County Economic Development Corp. will receive the REAP Friend Award during an awards banquet in York March 13. The Center’s Rural Entrepreneur Assistance Program is designed to help strengthen rural communities through small, self-employed business development. It offers four essential services to small-town entrepreneurs: financing (micro loans), business training, technical assistance and networking.
Plugge said she was surprised to be chosen.
“I didn’t realize they gave an award,” she said, “but I am happy to promote REAP and always have been. It’s a program that really helps rural entrepreneurs.”
The REAP Friend Award is presented annually to an individual, organization, or institution that provides invaluable service to entrepreneurs by assisting REAP staff in offering technical assistance, business training, loans and networking across rural Nebraska. Plugge has directed several prospective entrepreneurs to the REAP program and served on its loan committee.
“Patty is a wonderful wealth for promoting REAP and helping Center staff develop a network in Burt County,” said Lori Schrader, northeast Nebraska loan specialist at the Center for Rural Affairs.
Plugge assisted in forming monthly Coffee Table meetings for Burt and Cuming counties to bring businesses together to network, learn, promote and grow their town or county.
“Patty has also reached out to me several times to be a speaker for Burt County leadership classes,” Schrader said. “She is always open for bringing in our classroom trainings.”
Plugge said REAP is more than a ‘here’s your money’ program. She said CFRA staff members actually make buddign business people slow down and think about what they want to accomplish.
She said she’s been with BCED since 2005 and did economic development work in Washington County prior to that. But Blair’s proximity to metropolitan Omaha made entrepreneurs in that area ineligible to receive REAP services.
“I knew about the program then and had several people who would have been good candidates, but they just weren’t eligible,” she said. “It really is a program that works like it’s supposed to. They really help people.”
Plugge’s award is one of nine that will be presented at the banquet in York.
The others include: Seventh Generation Award: Paul Olson, Lincoln, Neb.; Citizenship Award: Mark and Connie Tjemeland, McCallsburg, Iowa; Bob Steffen Pioneer Award: Hank Miller, Bloomfield, Neb.; REAP Entrepreneur Award: Mary Rosa and Eduardo Morales, Columbus, Neb.; REAP Extra Mile Award: Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, West Point, Neb.; Women Business Center Entrepreneur Award: Megan Gewecke, Kearney, Neb.; Latino Business Center Entrepreneur Award: Yomara Hernandez, Schuyler, Neb.; and Latino Business Center Partner Award: Jeanne Schieffer and Sandie Fischer, Columbus, Neb.
More information about REAP, or any Center For Rural Affairs program, is available by calling 402-687-2103; or by visiting the Center’s Web site at cfra.org.