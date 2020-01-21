It is time to start thinking about and planning for calving season. Planning ahead and being prepared can help increase the chances of success. You can begin by asking yourself two simple questions. Are my cows ready for calving? Am I ready for calving?
Ideally, we would like our cows to give birth to healthy, vigorous calves with little calving difficulty and successfully re-breed. A major factor to this happening is the nutritional status of the cows at calving. Evaluating the nutritional status of your cows using Body Condition Scores (BCS) 60 to 80 days prior to the calving season provides a means to offset these problems. Cows with a BCS 5 and heifers with a BCS 6 on a one to nine scale at calving are much less likely to suffer these problems and have a much greater chance of re-breeding. For more information on BCS scoring refer to “Body Condition Scoring Your Beef Cow Herd” (https://beef.unl.edu/learning/condition1a.shtml).
Getting yourself ready for calving season starts with evaluating calving areas to make sure that all are clean, dry, strong, safe, and functioning correctly. Consider assembling all the needed supplies so everything is in one place. Supplies should include disposable obstetrical sleeves, disinfectant, lubricant, obstetrical chains, and obstetrical handles.
Lastly, before calving season starts, review and develop a protocol. Refer to the publication “Assisting the Beef Cow at Calving Time” (http://www.ianrpubs.unl.edu/epublic/live/ec1907/build/ec1907.pdf) for more information. You should plan what to do, when to do it, who to call for help, and how to know when you need help. Review these plans with all family members or your help. Make sure everyone is familiar with what to expect during a normal calving and how to determine if there is a problem. Visit with your veterinarian about the protocol and incorporate their suggestions. Having a plan and being prepared will help make the calving season a success.
2020 Nutrient Management Record Keeping Calendars are Now Available
An easy-to-use record keeping calendar for livestock operations that keeps track of manure related records is available to all livestock producers. The calendar was designed to be used by all sizes of livestock operations and includes all records required for operations permitted for the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES). It has been approved by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a valuable resource for livestock producers.
Records of rainfall, storage depth gauge levels, and storage and equipment inspections are an important aspect of required manure and runoff storage records for a NDEQ permit. It also has a sample of an Annual Report that a CAFO must submit by March 1st of each year. These and other records will help you gain value from manure nutrients and document your stewardship of the environment. The calendar also has several pieces of information throughout that will be helpful to the producer.
The calendar is available for free. You can pick one up at the Cuming County Extension office or receive one by contacting Leslie Johnson (leslie.johnson@unl.edu) or the NDEE office. Calendars are good through January 2021.