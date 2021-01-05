Protect yourself from fraud

As the country begins to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, there’s no doubt scammers are already scheming. Medicare will cover the COVID-19 vaccine, so there will be no cost to Medicare recipients. If anyone asks you to share your Medicare Number or pay for access to the vaccine, you can bet it’s a scam.
Con artists may try to get your Medicare Number or personal information so they can steal your identity and commit Medicare fraud. Medicare fraud results in higher health care costs and taxes for everyone.
Protect yourself from Medicare fraud. Guard your Medicare card like it’s a credit card. Remember:
• Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare Number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance.
• Medicare will never call you to sell you anything.
• You may get calls from people promising you things if you give them a Medicare Number. Don’t do it.
• Medicare will never visit you at your home.
• Medicare can’t enroll you over the phone unless you called first.
Check regularly for Medicare billing fraud. Review your Medicare claims and Medicare Summary Notices for any services billed to your Medicare Number you don’t recognize.
Report anything suspicious to Medicare. If you suspect fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE.