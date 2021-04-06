Register for the *NEW* 2021 4-H Youth Leadership Conference

Attention High School students (ages 14-18)! We are inviting you to join us for the Youth Leadership Conference, July 1-3, 2021, at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp near Halsey, NE. Register here: https://go.unl.edu/ylc2021 by June 1st to claim your spot in this amazing experience. The cost for YLC will be $200. Burt County 4-H members may use their 4-H Council camp scholarships or vouchers for this event.
4-H Presentation Contest – April 17
Close on the heels of the 4-H Speech and PSA Contest is the 4-H Presentation Contest. It will be held Saturday, April 17 at the Craig Fire Hall in Craig starting at 10:00 am. Hopefully our great and creative 4-H members can modify their 4-H speeches to transform them into an equally great 4-H presentation. We have two age divisions in the presentation contest and the presentation may be given by an individual or a team of two 4-H members. An individual presentation should last 6-8 minutes while a team presentation should be 8-10 minutes.
4-H members don’t need to be enrolled in the project area in which they are making a presentation, so get creative! But connect it to 4-H learnings somehow please! Try to focus your presentation on what you are learning about science, healthy living, citizenship or agricultural literacy.
Junior Division is for ages 11 and younger while Senior Division is for ages 12-18. 4-H members 10 and over who receive a purple ribbon will be eligible to compete at the State Fair presentation contest in Grand Island.
If you need any help getting your 4-H Presentation organized, or just “jump started” please give me, Mary Loftis a call at the Burt County Extension Office at 402-374-2929. We’ll make arrangements to get you rolling successfully into this great contest! Then give us a call by Friday noon, April 16th with you name(s) and the name of your presentation so we can get you on our list!
Young Cooks
Recipe Challenge!
Who can enter:
• Individuals – 1st to 5th grade
• Individuals – 6th to 12th grade
• Teams – 1st to 5th grade
• Teams – 6th to 12th grade
A team can be a class, club or organization (scouts, 4H, Boys & Girls Club, etc.), group of friends or family. If there are kids of different ages on the team, the age of the oldest cook is used.
Whether you’re entering as an individual or a team, an adult (age 18+) must complete the online entry form (see below). This can be a parent/guardian, teacher, or group leader. Teachers & group leaders
How to enter:
1. Create an original healthy lunch recipe for either school or home created by you or your team (no desserts).
2. The recipe must have at least two different ingredients from this list below (example: 1 fruit plus 1 vegetable, 1 protein plus 1 grain, etc.):
a. Fruit
b. Vegetable
c. Whole grain such as oatmeal, brown rice, whole wheat bread, whole grain pasta, etc.
d. Lean protein like beans, fish, lean meats, nuts, etc.
3. Most importantly, your recipe must include food safety instructions from the Safe Recipe Style
Guide at https://www.saferecipeguide.org/guide/ This reminds anyone making your recipe to wash their hands, cook their food to safe temperatures, or other important steps!
4. Take a nice photo. Everyone wants to see your creation!
5. Complete the online entry form at: https://www.fightbac.org/young-cooks-entry-form/ Upload your recipe, and attach the photo of your dish. Deadline to enter is Monday, May 3, 2021.
6. You can submit up to two recipes per person, team or household.
7. If you use other recipes as inspiration, you must include your own unique ingredient and cooking instructions. Recipes will be checked to make sure they haven’t been copied.
Get the Official Rules at: https://www.fightbac.org/young-cooks-recipe-challenge-official-rules/