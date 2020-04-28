Cleaning, disinfecting and food safety are a top priority for many people right now.
While it’s great that this is a current focus, don’t forget that these recommendations are not new and should become a life-long habit.
Since the first step in making sure our food is safe happens at the grocery store, that’s what I want to talk about today.
Should I wipe my cart down? Absolutely. Many stores are doing this for us right now but I still like the idea of doing it myself if I can. In addition, make sure you are washing your hands before you do your shopping.
Is there a ‘right’ route to follow when grocery shopping? Yes, believe it or not there is some strategy. The goal is to keep food items out of the temperature danger zone for as long as possible.
You always want to shop for your non-perishable items first, then refrigerated and frozen items. If you’re getting items from the deli, such as fresh lunch meat or macaroni salad, that should be your final stop before check-out.
How should I handle fresh produce? Many people are avoiding fresh produce all together. However, that’s not necessary! There is no current evidence that suggests food is a transmission route for the coronavirus.
To avoid unnecessary spread of any germs, only touch the produce you need; avoid touching multiple items when making your selection. Furthermore, use the produce bags that stores provide to pick up your selections rather than using your bare hands.
Does it matter where I place items in my cart, such as meat or produce? Yes. Always place your fresh fruit and veggies on top of other food packages. Raw meat should not be near your produce; if your store has plastic bags available place your raw meat packages in those as an extra precaution. Always group cold items together (same goes when bagging items at check-out).
Should I leave my groceries outside to avoid bringing the virus inside my home? No, it is actually NOT recommended to leave your groceries outside the home. Bring them inside and store them like usual. Make sure you are washing your hands after handling any food packaging.
Do I need to wash produce with soap? No. It is NOT recommended to wash produce with any type of dish soap, detergent, bleach, or other chemical disinfectants. Consuming soap can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and other similar symptoms. To clean your produce, gently rub under running water.
Next time you venture out to the grocery store, be sure to keep these recommendations in mind.