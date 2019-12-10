U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced last week that a member of his staff will be hosting a Mobile Office in Tekamah.
It will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. till noon, at Lied Tekamah Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Mobile office hours are designed to provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Sen. Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the Senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.