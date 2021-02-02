 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School Menus

School Menus

  • 1 min to read

Tekamah-Herman

Chef salads are offered to 5-12 grades in place of main dish, but must sign up for it that morning

Menu is subject to change.

Monday, Feb. 8: Breakfast—Chocolate donuts, cereal, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch— Ham and cheese roll up, broccoli, fruit salad, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Breakfast—, Egg and cheese biscuit, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch— Crispito, chips and salsa, cooked carrots, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Breakfast—Pancake on a stick, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch—Breaded chicken sandwich, oven fries, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Breakfast—Cheese omelet, toast, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch— Tator tot casserole, mini long john, green beans, fruit, vegetables, milk.

Friday, Feb. 12: Breakfast— Apple Bosco stick, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch—Calzones, peas, brownie, fruit and vegetables, milk.

Lyons-Decatur

Lunch: Cold sandwich maybe substituted for main dish: Monday peanut butter and jelly; Tuesday, ham and cheese; Wednesday, turkey and cheese; Thursday, sub (meat and cheese); Friday, yogurt and bread. A chef salad is available to grades 4 through 12. Milk, juice or fruit and vegetable offered daily

Monday, Feb. 8: Breakfast—Waffle sticks, stawberries, cool whip. Lunch— Hot beef, mashed potatoes, baked beans, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Breakfast—PB and jelly sandwich. Lunch— Chili, cinnamon roll, cold veggies, Jell-O w/fruit, milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Breakfast—Egg and cheese croissant. Lunch— Sub sandwich, Doritos, cold veggies, scotcheroos, milk.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Breakfast—Sausage gravy over biscuit. Lunch— Beef burrito, lettuce salad, corn, milk.

Friday, Feb. 12: No school

Oakland-Craig

All meals are served with daily vegetables, fruits & milk. Please check ocknights.org/dining for any menu updates.

Monday, Feb. 8: Breakfast­— Whole grain bagel and cream cheese, juice, milk. Lunch—Chicken noodle soup, mozzarella bread stick, carrots and celery, strawberry applesauce, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Breakfast­— Sausage gravy and biscuits, juice, milk. Lunch—Crispito, broccoli and cheese, curly fries, milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Breakfast­— Pancakes and sausage, juice, milk. Lunch—Walking taco, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced pears, milk.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Breakfast­— Yogurt parfait, french toast, goldfish graham, milk. Lunch—Chicken nuggets, fries, corn, milk.

Friday, Feb. 12: No school

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Chatt Center Weekly

  • 1 min to read

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. Haven’t seen snow like that for a long time. I liked it, but I know a lot of you don’t.

Lifestyles

Welcome to Medicare basics class

  • 1 min to read

If you are considering retirement or soon will be turning 65 you may be overwhelmed with all the mail and phone calls about Medicare enrollmen…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News