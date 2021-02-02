School Menus

Tekamah-Herman
Chef salads are offered to 5-12 grades in place of main dish, but must sign up for it that morning
Menu is subject to change.
Monday, Feb. 8: Breakfast—Chocolate donuts, cereal, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch— Ham and cheese roll up, broccoli, fruit salad, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Breakfast—, Egg and cheese biscuit, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch— Crispito, chips and salsa, cooked carrots, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Breakfast—Pancake on a stick, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch—Breaded chicken sandwich, oven fries, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Breakfast—Cheese omelet, toast, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch— Tator tot casserole, mini long john, green beans, fruit, vegetables, milk.
Friday, Feb. 12: Breakfast— Apple Bosco stick, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch—Calzones, peas, brownie, fruit and vegetables, milk.
Lyons-Decatur
Lunch: Cold sandwich maybe substituted for main dish: Monday peanut butter and jelly; Tuesday, ham and cheese; Wednesday, turkey and cheese; Thursday, sub (meat and cheese); Friday, yogurt and bread. A chef salad is available to grades 4 through 12. Milk, juice or fruit and vegetable offered daily
Monday, Feb. 8: Breakfast—Waffle sticks, stawberries, cool whip. Lunch— Hot beef, mashed potatoes, baked beans, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Breakfast—PB and jelly sandwich. Lunch— Chili, cinnamon roll, cold veggies, Jell-O w/fruit, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Breakfast—Egg and cheese croissant. Lunch— Sub sandwich, Doritos, cold veggies, scotcheroos, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Breakfast—Sausage gravy over biscuit. Lunch— Beef burrito, lettuce salad, corn, milk.
Friday, Feb. 12: No school
Oakland-Craig
All meals are served with daily vegetables, fruits & milk. Please check ocknights.org/dining for any menu updates.
Monday, Feb. 8: Breakfast— Whole grain bagel and cream cheese, juice, milk. Lunch—Chicken noodle soup, mozzarella bread stick, carrots and celery, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Breakfast— Sausage gravy and biscuits, juice, milk. Lunch—Crispito, broccoli and cheese, curly fries, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Breakfast— Pancakes and sausage, juice, milk. Lunch—Walking taco, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced pears, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Breakfast— Yogurt parfait, french toast, goldfish graham, milk. Lunch—Chicken nuggets, fries, corn, milk.
Friday, Feb. 12: No school