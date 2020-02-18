The holidays are behind us, and not unlike everyone else, the decorations had to come down.
Why is it that putting the decorations up is way more fun than taking them down and putting them back in storage?
One big advantage to looking and storing items at the Historic Bryant House is you never know what you will find. As we were looking for some additional decorations, we were pleasantly surprised, well, more like giddy, to find an accessory used by Rose and E.W.
Now we may not be aware of the exact location, but that doesn’t mean we’re giving up trying to deduce where the exact location was. Our detective hats will have to be put on – how fun is that going to be! If anyone has any ideas on the location, please let us know.
In fact, if anyone has any stories of any of the Bryant generations, we would love to hear from you. It is always so nice to hear some personal experiences people had with the Bryant family. If you have any photos you like to share, we’d enjoy seeing them also.
The board has chosen some projects for 2020. Our most important is to have central air conditioning installed. With the extreme fluctuation in temperatures inside the house, our artifacts and furnishings are deteriorating at a fast rate. With a constant temperature, this process will slow if not come to a complete halt.
Another item, is to have the original shades replaced with exact replicas. By having functional shades, we will be able to close and open them to help in the preservation of artifacts.
On the outside, our trees need some attention with trimming and nutrition. We would welcome any donations made toward the accomplishment of these goals.
Remember, the museum is closed until April, but tours can be given by appointment by calling Bonnie Chatt at 402-870-1127