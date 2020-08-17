After sunset this month the planets Jupiter and Saturn are at their highest and brightest. Perhaps you’ve seen them, those non-twinkling beacons in the southern evening sky that catch your attention before you go to bed. At 500 million and 900 million miles away from Earth, these two gas giant planets are ten times bigger than our home planet and reflect sunlight back to us very well. Jupiter and Saturn’s moons, Jupiter’s cloud bands and Saturn’s beautiful ring system can be seen well with Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (NENAC) telescopes. And you’re invited!
Come to NENAC Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m., at the Lyons Library and Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1506 Riverview Drive, Decatur at 8 p.m., to hear Pastor Gary Fugman discuss and show images of the planets Jupiter with its amazing moons and Saturn with its magnificent rings. Free August star charts will be given for you to mark the positions of and find Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky. Then weather permitting Friday at 9 p.m., we will travel three miles south of Lyons to the Cory and Tracie Martin residence to view Jupiter and Saturn through the Fugman 12.5” diameter telescope. Saturday weather permitting we will view the planets through the 17.5” diameter telescope at Fugman Observatory south of Decatur. Your are encouraged to bring your telescope and binoculars to use as well. Also, star clusters and glowing gas clouds of our Milky Way Galaxy will be observed each night.
For more information on this and future NENAC presentations, call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953 or search “NENACstars” and Keep Looking Up!
Questions to Consider:
What can we tell about Jupiter by measuring the orbital properties of its moons?
Will Saturn’s rings last for a long time into the future?
Note-At NENAC Sept. 18 and 19 we will marvel at Mars at its best. Summer 2020 is great for viewing the planets!