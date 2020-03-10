The music department at Tekamah-Herman is offering a spring concert. It will be held Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.
Directors say the band and concert choir will be performing some of the selections prepared for the District Music Contest before heading to the contest on April 24 in Yutan.
Among the band’s selections is Matt Conanway’s arrangement of “Pilatus: Mountain of Dragons.” The song features Elena Jetensky on alto sax and Cole Bottger on baritone sax.
The Bellas female vocal group performs the classic “Basin Street Blues,” before the swing choir takes the stage to present it’s version of the hymn “How Great Thou Art.”
The senior high choir wraps up the program with five selections starting with the Scripture -based “And the Father will Dance,” by Mark Hayes, based on passages from the books of Zephaniah and Psalms. The show also includes the favorite “Danny Boy,” and the rousing “Niska Banja,” a Serbian gypsy dance.
Other performances are on tap for later this spring.
The fifth and sixth grade concert is March 26. The high school’s Jazz ‘n’ Stuff concert is March 5. Two days later, kindergarten through fourth graders will hold their annual C&C Night concert. The junior high concert is May 12.