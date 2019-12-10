The holiday concert season continues Thursday night, Dec. 12, when Tekamah-Herman’s high school musicians take the stage at the high school auditorium.
The 7 p.m. concert starts with the band playing “Ring the Bells on Christmas Day,” and the familiar carol “Silent Night,” before concluding with ““Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
A variety of solo, duet and small group pieces follows featuring several performers, including sisters Aubrynn and Taryn Sheets combining for the seasonal classic, “Messiah.”
Also on the playbill are offerings from the swing choir, the Bellas girls group and the senior high choir.
The holiday festivities continue Dec. 20 when the public is invited to a sing-along with the kindergarten through fourth grade classes. The fun starts at 8:40 a.m. in the high school gym.
School officials stress the 20-minute event is not a program, rather, it’s a chance to join with the youngsters in singing all your childhood Christmas favorites.