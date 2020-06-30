Tornadoes are a weather phenomenon almost synonymous with the Midwest. While they are thankfully more rare than common in Burt County, there have been at least 16 occurrences of the dire windstorms over the past 107 years.
The cyclones have ranged along the Fujita scale from F4 to F0. While all of them caused damage, only a few caused devastation and, mercifully, only two caused death.
The most powerful tornado on record in Burt County struck at about 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 15, 1950. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, it is listed as an F4. That means winds were between 166 and 200 mph.
The tornado touched down near Craig and moved on a path between Oakland and Uehling. A report in the July 20 edition of the Burt County Plaindealer stated that hundreds of hogs and cattle were “dashed to pieces.” There were 33 people injured.
The twister destroyed the District 13 School. Also listed in the article was damage to farm buildings belonging to Bill Weise, Hugo Swanson, Loren Bundy, Ray Willnerd, Fanlin Darrelson, Albin Anderson, Warren von Essen, Duane Pfeiffer, Elmer von Essen, Weldon Engdahl, Walter Servine, Arthur Hurnell, Swan Walstrom, Willie Eggers, Lester Hovendick and Elmer Nyquist.
In an era of self-reliance, the community organized relief efforts. The American Legion and VFW (veterans of both World War I and World War II) mobilized to assist individuals with salvage efforts. Damages were estimated to be in the $2.5 million range. That would amount to about $26.6 million today.
The deadliest tornado on record for Burt County hit the north part of Tekamah Monday, May 12, 1930. According to the report in the Burt County newspaper, it killed four people and injured hundreds. More than $300,000 in damage was incurred (the equivalent of $4.6 million today). The newspaper account stated that the American Legion helped police prevent looting and treated the injured.
Burt County also played a part in what has been called “the darkest day in Nebraska severe weather history.” The Tornadoes of Easter 1913 killed 168 people and caused damage across 10 counties in Nebraska and eastern Iowa.
A family of seven tornadoes were responsible for the death and destruction. The very first struck in Burt County at about 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 23, 1913.
It touched down west of Craig and moved 15 miles northeast, across the northwest part of the town before lifting and moving on to strike Blencoe, Iowa. The NCEI rated it an F3 (winds between 136 and 165 mph) and recorded that it was 200 yards wide. The tornado destroyed 11 homes, damaged 12 farms and injured 13 people.
A pair of tornadoes cut a six-mile swath through Burt County in 1991. The first tornado damaged several outbuildings in the northern part of Bell Creek Township and the southeast part of Logan Township.
Windows were broken out at the Jeff Going farm. East of him, the farm of Fred Christensen had major damage. He lost two large bins that were lifted by the winds and moved a quarter mile away.
The second twister destroyed outbuildings at the farms of Mike McKenzie and Gerald Ludwig. Mardell Ludwig, who had been asleep upstairs, said the tornado was “there and gone before anyone could react.” The winds were responsible for five irrigation systems being overturned.
The May 30 edition of the Burt County Plaindealer reports that on Tuesday, May 27, at about 11:45 p.m., a tornado destroyed the home of Dave and Barb Lierman of Lyons. Both were hospitalized. Marvin Tietjin, 73, of Oakland, collapsed and died in front of his wife in their storm shelter.
Lightning caused a fire in a barn at the Delwin Peterson farm in Oakland Township and the county lost five power poles. In all, damages were estimated to be about $2.5 million.
Two other costly tornadoes hit Burt County – one in 1977 and the other in 2011. Thankfully, these tornadoes caused monetary loss rather than loss of life and limb.
The 1977 storm blew through the county at about 3:10 a.m., on Thursday, July 7. In the pre-dawn darkness, swirling winds and rain struck without warning. A report by Officer Harold Walter described the wind “whirling in every direction.” Old trees were ripped from the ground and outbuildings were torn apart.
Falling trees knocked out power in the county. Trees from the Jim Eagleton farm fell across Highway 73 and blocked traffic. Trees on the property of Riley Williams also fell and blocked truck traffic. The Decatur News section of the Burt County paper reported that south side of Decatur caught the worst of the damage as the twister hopscotched across the county.
There was no Fujita scale rating listed. It was reported that the storm did $2.5 million in damage (equal to about $10.6 million today).
The 2011 storm hit at about 3:40 p.m., on Tuesday, March 22. It was registered to be an F1 (winds between 86 and 110 mph). Damages amounted to $1.1 million. The March 30 edition of the Burt County Plaindealer reported that the twister traveled 2.5 miles on the ground. It smashed the Bromm Cattle Company south of Craig. It was also reported that the tornado lifted a semi and its trailer, moved it 50 feet and set it back down on its wheels.
At about 8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 15, 1960, an F2 (winds between 111 and 135 mph) tornado hit the farmstead of Delmar Chamberlain located southwest of Tekamah. The tornado destroyed his barn, garage, chicken house, cattle shed and corn crib. It tore the roof off his porch, but left the house itself virtually undamaged. The family car and the farm machinery was likewise unscathed. Damages came to around $25,000 (about $216,000 today).
Another F2 tornado hit Burt County in 1992. This one came to ground sometime around 11 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16. Damages were estimated at $25,000 (about $45,750 today).
Burt County got a quick one-two punch from a pair of tornadoes on Sunday, June 17, 1984. Both were recorded at F1 intensity. The two funnels touched down within 15 minutes of each other. The first struck at 6 p.m., with the second hitting at 6:14 p.m.
Burt County supervisor Roger Nelson described the path as a “zig-zagging pattern” through the county from north of Uehling moving to the east and northeast. He observed damaged grain bins and overturned pivot irrigation systems near Craig.
There was damage to the Matt Worley farm with trees uprooted and buildings damaged. An undetermined number of livestock were killed. The farm of Wayne Greve, located about two miles west of Worley, also had trees uprooted.
A small shelter at the city park was torn from its foundation. The main concern at the time was the terrible flooding that had inundated the area at the time. The two twisters combined for $275,000 in damages (around $679,000 today).
On Wednesday, May 6, 1964, a small twister (F1) is reported to have hit the Craig area at about 5:30 a.m. According to the May 7 edition of the Burt County Plaindealer, The tornado uprooted several trees and broke several windows on a porch. It damaged the wall of a machine shed and the roofs of outbuildings on Darryl Bromm’s farm located about two miles east of Craig.
This tornado caused damage to some buildings in Craig and farms to the east and north of the town. Heavy wind, rain and hail hit portions of the county that night. Lyons reported 3 to 4 inches of rain. The damages came to around $25,000 (about $207,000 today).
An F0 (winds between 65 and 85 mph) hit the town of Lyons on Tuesday, June 13, 1967, at about 10 p.m. One store front was blown in. The tornado leveled farm buildings three miles east of Lyons. No injuries were reported. The twister continued on its course northeast, heavily damaging at least 10 farms.
Wayland Thompson lost several outbuildings, but it was Gerald Bacon’s farm that would bear the brunt of the storm’s fury. Tenant farmer Ray Newill reported that every building on the place was leveled except the house. High water closed roads as bridges were flooded on Logan Creek. This cyclone was part of a system that resulted in 49 tornadoes across Nebraska that night.
Tornado sirens have sounded in earnest on at least four other occasions in Burt County. An F1 touched down at about 5:25 p.m., on Wednesday, June 11, 2008. An F0 was reported to have touched down at about 7 p.m., on Sunday, May 22, 1966. No further information was available.
In a weird twist, two additional F0 tornadoes have been recorded by the NCEI in Burt County. One on Monday, June 18, 2001, at 6:36 p.m., and one on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 5:40 p.m.